Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma-Nimrit Kaur get brutally trolled after they say 'humse Hindi boli nahi jaati'

Bigg Boss punished Nimrit Kaur and Soundarya Sharma for not talking in Hindi inside house.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 06:31 PM IST

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Actresses Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur often speak English inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Despite being warned several times, they don’t follow Bigg Boss rules and speak in English.

In the new promo shared by the official page of Colors TV, Bigg Boss can be seen punishing Nimrit and Soundarya for not talking in Hindi. He asked both the contestants to apologise to ‘Bharat’ and say ‘Sorry Bharat main iss Hindi show mein ayi hu, lekin mujhse Hindi nahin boli jati, please mujhe maaf kardo.”

Watch video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

As soon as this video went viral, netizens started reacting to it. One of them wrote, “Lol acchi bezzati Kar rhe hai bigg boss and nimrit is laughing it's am insult idiot.” The second one said, “Nimrit serial me Hindi nhi bolti thi kya jo yeha nautanki kr rhi h itna show off kr rhi h ki mujhe English jada aati h mai bol skti hu.” The third person wrote, Nimmo aunty ne Archana ko preshan krne k liye english language use kiya but bigg boss ache se le li Nimmo aunty flop h har jagah se.” The fourth one said, “Plz nhi kripya mujhe maf kro aesa bolo.”

Read| Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh gets evicted from Salman Khan's show

The fifth person commented, “Ye Nimmi aunty ko samjhao koi ke ye Hindi show hai our chugli kra lo nimmi aunty se to bs.”The fifth person wrote, “Nimmo Aunty aap England chali jao india me reh kar hindi bolne me saram aati h to.” The sixth person mentioned, “Ye bt  bigg boss itna over English bolti h ki inko American bigg boss me hona tha phir waha inko English dhang se bolo ye bolte tb pta chalta ki humko english nhi ati humko hindi hi ati h bs hum thoda itrate h.” Another person said, Hindi bolne me hmare India ke log shrm mehsoos krte h ....or English bolke khudko pta nhi kya smjhne lgte h ....in ghochuo ko smjhao ye sirf communication ke liye jruri h ...Hindi pe proud kro ....””

