Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh gets evicted from Salman Khan's show

On Diwali, former Miss India runner-up Manya Singh got evicted from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss season 16

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 11:25 PM IST

Credit: Manya Singh/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestants celebrated Diwali inside the controversial house. Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul, Gori, Priyanka and Archana were seen dancing and celebrating the festival of lights.

However, former Miss India runner-up Manya Singh got evicted from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss season 16. She was nominated with Sumbul and Shalin. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss sent special gifts for Abdu who is celebrating his first Diwali in India. Bigg Boss sent special food for the singer from his country and a photo of him with his family.  Nimrit's mother sent her saree on the occasion of Diwali. All other contestants also received gifts from their families. 

Earlier, BB announced that he sensed laziness among housemates, and they aren't keen to communicate with each other. Thus BB announced the Gossip session for the housemate. 

As per the task, every contestant will have to enter the confession room individually, and they have to share a juicy gossip with BB. Archana Gautam and Manya Singh were among the players who entertained BB and the audience with the juiciest gossip. Both of them shared their take on the relationship between Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma. 

Manya Singh stated that Soundarya flips easily, and she lacks loyalty towards Vig. Singh even added that when Gautam isn't around, Soundarya hugs MC Stan, Shiv Thakre, and even Shalin Bhanot tightly. As per Manya, Soundarya easily goes through a change of heart, and she is just using Gautam for the game. 

Later, Archana entered into confession room and revealed that Gautam usually apply balm on Sharma's hip. Archana mocked the close friends and stated that although they pretend to be friends, there is a huge lack of sincerity in their relationship. Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik also stated that something is definitely cooking between Shalin Bhanot-Tina Dattta and Gautam-Soundarya. 

