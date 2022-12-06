Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Shaleen Bhanot 'accidentally' opens bathroom door while Soundarya Sharma takes bath, Tina is resented

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot mistakenly opened the bathroom door when Soundarya Sharma was taking shower.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 11:45 PM IST

Credit: Shalin Bhanot-Soundarya Sharma/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestants never fail to grab eyeballs with their performance inside the controversial house. Be it kitchen fights or arguments while performing tasks, each and every contestant including Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Sajid Khan and Sumbul Touqeer, never fails to make headlines with their 'muddas' inside the house.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot mistakenly opened the bathroom door when Soundarya Sharma was taking shower. It all happened when Shiv Thakare said that he will take bath, and Shalin Bhanot said he will take shower first. Unknowingly, he opened the bathroom and realised Soundarya was already taking shower.

Tina Datta who was already sitting there reacted after Shalin opened the door. While Shiv Thakare was laughing and narrating the incident to Nimrit Kaur. 

 

 

