Bigg Boss 16: Pratik Sehajpal names Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as his top 3

After leaving The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek hosts a special weekly segment called Bigg Buzz on Voot where the evicted contestants and past inmates of the Bigg Boss house play interesting games and give their opinions about the housemates without any biases.

As this week saw no eviction from Bigg Boss 16, the Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal was the guest in Bigg Buzz. When Krushna asked him to name whom he sees as the top three contestants this season, Pratik named Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Talking about the other contestants, Pratik said that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is still living in the first week of Bigg Boss as she doesn't realise that a lot of time has passed and it's time she starts focusing on her game solely instead of playing in groups. "Nimrit is still living in the first week of the house when she entered the house and became the first captain of the season. I think she should be made to do all the chores of the house on her own so that she opens up her eyes and wakes up a little. Nimrit doesn't have the quality to be a winner or even a finalist on the show. She lacks confidence and honesty. She thinks she is playing safe by staying in a group but that doesn't work in this house", he added.

Sharing his views on Soundarya Sharma, Pratik stated, "Soundarya is very clever, she thought she would reach the finale through Gautam Vig but after he got eliminated she's very confused. I feel that she is playing a very smart game right now as she is getting along with Nimrit's gang as they're in majority as well as with Archana for content and footage. She's definitely a very cunning fox."



Pratik also remarked that Tina Datta is 'not a true friend' as he said, "Tina is not a true friend to anyone. Once you become a friend of someone you have to stand by them no matter what but she's just making deals in the house. Begging people to save you from nominations or making you the captain of the house and only then you'll remain friends with them is not right and this is all she's doing. I don't think this will take her ahead in the game."