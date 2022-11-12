Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan bashes Shiv Thakare for provoking Archana Gautam, says his plan was 'cleverly executed'

Archana Gautam-Shiv Thakare-Salman Khan-Bigg Boss 16/Colors TV Twitter

In one of the most shocking incidents this week on Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam was evicted from Bigg Boss house for being violent towards Shiv Thakare as she held his neck during their verbal spat. Though Archana even begged Shiv to give her another chance to stay inside the house, he decided to eliminate her.

After her elimination, several videos came out from the live feed of Bigg Boss 16 house that Shiv had planned to instigate Archana and provoke her by taking names of her party and a certain 'didi' in front of her. Archana is a member of the Indian National Congress and netizens soon found out that the 'didi' word that Shiv used to provoke her referred to Priyanka Gandhi.

Now, in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, the host Salman Khan will be seen lashing out at Shiv for instigating Archana, as seen in the latest promo shared by Colors TV on their social media handles. In the promo, the Sultan star can be heard saying, "Archana ne jo kiya, woh galat tha but Shiv kya sahi tha? Shiv ko samajh aa gaya ki Archana ka trigger yahi hai (Whatever Archana did was wrong, but was Shiv right? Shiv understood that this is the trigger for Archana)."

"Kisi party ke baare me baat karenge ya kisi Didi ke baare me baat karenge toh (If you talk about a certain party or a certain 'Didi')", Salman stopped then and there and gestured that Shiv would have to face the Tiger 3 star directly if the latter does this again. The superstar further continued, "Pre-planned and cleverly executed".

When Shiv presented his side that his intention was to make Archana quiet, Salman threatened him and stated that his memory has become too weak, referring to Thakare's instigating nature in Bigg Boss Marathi 2 where he bit another contestant Aroh Welankar and also emerged as the winner.