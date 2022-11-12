Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan bashes Shiv Thakare for provoking Archana Gautam, says his plan was 'cleverly executed'

Shiv Thakare had provoked Archana Gautam using Priyanka Gandhi's name which led to her becoming violent and leaving the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 06:40 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan bashes Shiv Thakare for provoking Archana Gautam, says his plan was 'cleverly executed'
Archana Gautam-Shiv Thakare-Salman Khan-Bigg Boss 16/Colors TV Twitter

In one of the most shocking incidents this week on Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam was evicted from Bigg Boss house for being violent towards Shiv Thakare as she held his neck during their verbal spat. Though Archana even begged Shiv to give her another chance to stay inside the house, he decided to eliminate her.

After her elimination, several videos came out from the live feed of Bigg Boss 16 house that Shiv had planned to instigate Archana and provoke her by taking names of her party and a certain 'didi' in front of her. Archana is a member of the Indian National Congress and netizens soon found out that the 'didi' word that Shiv used to provoke her referred to Priyanka Gandhi.

Now, in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, the host Salman Khan will be seen lashing out at Shiv for instigating Archana, as seen in the latest promo shared by Colors TV on their social media handles. In the promo, the Sultan star can be heard saying, "Archana ne jo kiya, woh galat tha but Shiv kya sahi tha? Shiv ko samajh aa gaya ki Archana ka trigger yahi hai (Whatever Archana did was wrong, but was Shiv right? Shiv understood that this is the trigger for Archana)."

"Kisi party ke baare me baat karenge ya kisi Didi ke baare me baat karenge toh (If you talk about a certain party or a certain 'Didi')", Salman stopped then and there and gestured that Shiv would have to face the Tiger 3 star directly if the latter does this again. The superstar further continued, "Pre-planned and cleverly executed". 

READ | Bigg Boss 16: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon teach Thumkeshwari steps to Salman Khan, video goes viral

When Shiv presented his side that his intention was to make Archana quiet, Salman threatened him and stated that his memory has become too weak, referring to Thakare's instigating nature in Bigg Boss Marathi 2 where he bit another contestant Aroh Welankar and also emerged as the winner.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Randeep Hooda's rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram
Lunar Eclipse 2022: Check out stunning visuals of Chandra Grahan from different Indian cities
PM Modi visits Kedarnath temple: All you need to know about his traditional 'Pahadi' clothes
Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash shares photos from 'soul sister' Sussanne Khan's birthday bash
XXX, Gandii Baat, Bekaaboo: Ekta Kapoor's bold web series that sparked controversies
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan shocker: Robbers gang-rape woman at home as husband had only Rs 1,400
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.