Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan wants to spy on Vicky Kaushal if he turns into ghost, Katrina Kaif reacts

At the Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, October 29, Salman Khan was joined by Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi who came to promote their upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot slated to release in cinemas on November 4, along with Janhvi Kapoor's Mili and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL.

During the episode, Katrina asked Salman who he would like to spy on if he turns into a ghost. To this, Salman replied, "Ek banda hai uska naam Vicky Kaushal hai (There is a guy whose name is Vicky Kaushal)". Seeing her husband's name, the Dhoom 3 actress blushed and asked Salman why did he pick him.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star answered, "Loving hai, caring hai, daring hai. Uske baare mein baat karta hun toh aap blushing hain (He's loving caring and daring. And when I talk about him, you blush)." Katrina had a big smile on her face after hearing Salman's answer.

Katrina even taught the step of the Tip Tip Barsa Paani remake to Salman in the episode. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress was seen showing off her sexy moves on Tip Tip with Akshay Kumar in the last year's blockbuster Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty.



Talking about Salman and Katrina's on-screen pairing, the two stars have featured together in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Partner, Yuvvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. They will be seen next in Tiger 3, the third film of the spy thriller franchise, produced by YRF movies. Initially slated to release on Eid 2023, the Maneesh Sharma directorial Tiger 3 has been pushed ahead and will now hit the theatres on Diwali next year.