Bigg Boss 16: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon teach Thumkeshwari steps to Salman Khan, video goes viral

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will grace the sets of Bigg Boss 16 in the Saturday episode on November 12 to promote their upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya. In the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, the guests will be seen teaching the steps of their chartbuster track Thumkeshwari to the host.



In a promo shared by the Colors TV on their social media handles, the three Bollywood stars are seen enjoying themselves on the track composed by Sachin-Jigar, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Ash King, Rashmeet Kaur, and Divya Kumar. The video was shared with the caption, "Salman ne kiya stage par 'Thumkeshwari' ka hook step try, Varun & Kriti ke saath."



The Mimi star Kriti Sanon will also be seen dancing to the romantic track Apna Bana Le from The Mimi star Kriti Sanon will also be seen dancing to the romantic track Apna Bana Le from Bhediya with the housemates Shiv Thakare, Ankit Gupta, and Gautam Singh Vig after she and Varun, who were also paired up with each other in Rihit Shetty's romantic comedy Dilwale, enter the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Talking about the track, Shraddha Kapoor also makes a special appearance in the video, which also hints at her cameo in the horror-comedy with her character from Stree linking the Dinesh Vijan horror-comedy universe. It is rumoured that Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Bhediya reprising her role from the horror-comedy Roohi.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya releases in cinemas on November 25. It is Amar's third directorial after he made his debut with Shraddha, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Stree in 2018 and then followed it up with Ayushman Khurrana, Yami Gautam, and Bhumi Pednekar starrer comedy Bala in 2019. For the unversed, Kriti made a cameo appearance in Stree in the item song Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe.