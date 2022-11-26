Bigg Boss 16: Kajol reveals Salman Khan cheated with her during Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya shoot

Salman Khan and Kajol on Bigg Boss 16/Colors TV Twitter

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan will be joined by Kajol and actress-director Revathy for the Shanivaar Ka Vaar special. The two ladies will grace the show to promote their upcoming emotional drama Salaam Venky which is slated to release in cinemas on December 9.

The makers have released a promo of the episode in which Salman and Kajol can be seen recreating the famous scene from their romantic film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in which the two of them need to stare into each other's eyes without blinking their eyes. The Tanhaji actress then reveals that the Sultan star cheated with him while they were shooting the scene 24 years ago.

Later, Revathy will also be seen on the stage and she and Salman will dance to the romantic track Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya as the two of them had starred together in the song 31 years ago in their romantic film Love. The three stars will be travelling down memory lane as they discuss their past films and obviously, Salaam Venky.



Talking about the upcoming film, Kajol is seen essaying the role of a mother named Sujata to her terminally-ill son Venky, played by Vishal Jethwa in the heartwarming story of a mother-son duo as they face tough challenges in their lives. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan will be seen playing a special cameo in the film.

Apart from the 1991 film Love, Salman and Revathy had also collaborated on Phir Milenge, her first directorial debut in Bollywood. Based on the subject of AIDS, the 2004 film starred Salman, Shilpa Shetty, and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. Salaam Venky is her second full-length feature film.