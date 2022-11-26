Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16: Kajol reveals Salman Khan cheated with her during Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya shoot

Kajol and Revathy will promote their upcoming film Salaam Venky in Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 16.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 06:15 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Kajol reveals Salman Khan cheated with her during Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya shoot
Salman Khan and Kajol on Bigg Boss 16/Colors TV Twitter

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan will be joined by Kajol and actress-director Revathy for the Shanivaar Ka Vaar special. The two ladies will grace the show to promote their upcoming emotional drama Salaam Venky which is slated to release in cinemas on December 9.

The makers have released a promo of the episode in which Salman and Kajol can be seen recreating the famous scene from their romantic film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in which the two of them need to stare into each other's eyes without blinking their eyes. The Tanhaji actress then reveals that the Sultan star cheated with him while they were shooting the scene 24 years ago.

Later, Revathy will also be seen on the stage and she and Salman will dance to the romantic track Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya as the two of them had starred together in the song 31 years ago in their romantic film Love. The three stars will be travelling down memory lane as they discuss their past films and obviously, Salaam Venky.

READ | Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan wants to spy on Vicky Kaushal if he turns into ghost, Katrina Kaif reacts

Talking about the upcoming film, Kajol is seen essaying the role of a mother named Sujata to her terminally-ill son Venky, played by Vishal Jethwa in the heartwarming story of a mother-son duo as they face tough challenges in their lives. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan will be seen playing a special cameo in the film.

Apart from the 1991 film Love, Salman and Revathy had also collaborated on Phir Milenge, her first directorial debut in Bollywood. Based on the subject of AIDS, the 2004 film starred Salman, Shilpa Shetty, and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. Salaam Venky is her second full-length feature film.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Cheaper loans, discounts and cashbacks on debit and credit cards: Check best bank offers for festive season
Diabetes news: 5 fruits to avoid if you want to control your blood sugar
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash promotes her Marathi film, Parineeti Chopra promotes Code Name Tiranga
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Air purifiers from Philips, Xiaomi and others with up to 60% discount
Nora Fatehi flaunts sexy curves in shimmery bodycon dress, photos go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
FIFA World Cup 2022: Massive fire breaks out in Qatar near World Cup stadium
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.