Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan takes a pay cut instead of charging Rs 1000 crore?

It was rumoured that Salman Khan has asked for a three-time hiked fee for Bigg Boss 16. For the last season, he reportedly charged Rs 350 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 06:53 AM IST

Salman Khan hosting Bigg Boss/File photo

Salman Khan is back with the next season of the reality show Bigg Boss 16. The premiere date of the show hasn't been announced yet, although it is being reported that the show will start on October 1 on Colors TV replacing the ongoing season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 which ends on September 25.

It was earlier reported that the Sultan actor has asked for a three-time hiked fee for the upcoming season and since his last season fee was reported to be Rs 350 crore. Thus, rumours circulated that Salman is charging over Rs 1000 crore for a new season. Now, a new report has claimed that the superstar has, in fact, agreed to take a pay cut and is being paid even less than what he charged for Bigg Boss 15.

A report in Mid-day claims that Bigg Boss OTT, the digital version of the reality show whose first season was streamed last year exclusively on Voot and was hosted by producer-filmmaker Karan Johar, won't be returning this year as the sponsors aren't interested in the same since the first season fell short of the expected revenue. The report further states that Salman has reluctantly agreed to take a pay cut instead of hiking his fee for the next season.

No celebrity has been confirmed yet as a contestant for the upcoming season, although some names are doing the rounds such as Munawar Faruqui, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Giaa Manek, Harshad Chopda, Divyanka Tripathi, Ridhima Pandit, and Divya Agarwal among others.

READ | Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan says there will be no rules this season, netizens joke 'har saal hote hain kya'

The makers have unveiled a single promo and its BTS clip featuring Salman announcing two major twists. The first teaser said that even Bigg Boss will also play the game, while its behind-the-scenes footage had Salman's voice stating in the background that there will be no rules this season.

