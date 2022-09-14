Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan says there will be no rules this season, netizens joke 'har saal hote hain kya'

Colors TV/Instagram

After releasing the promo featuring Salman Khan for Bigg Boss 16 on Sunday, September 11, the makers have upped the viewers' excitement by sharing the behind-the-scenes footage of the teaser clip on the Colors TV social media handles on Tuesday, September 13.

While the teaser revealed an interesting twist in the upcoming season that Bigg Boss himself will participate in the game, the BTS clip has disclosed another twist that there will be no rules in the house in the sixteenth season of the hugely popular and controversial reality show.

In the new promo, Salman Khan can be heard in the background, "Rule yeh hai ki koi rules nahi hain. There's always a first time and there's always a next time but this is Bigg Boss time" and the video is captioned, "No rules ke saath, this is BIGG BOSS TIME Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!"

As soon as the clip was shared, netizens started making jokes under the comments section claiming that contestants never follow rules inside the Bigg Boss house and many other predicted that this season will have more and more fights due to this 'no-rules' concept.

"Bol toh aise rahe hai jaise har saal ek dum kaide se rule follow karte hai ye log aur ye kya iss baar bigg Boss khelenge woh toh har baar hi khelte hai apne favourites ko bachate hai", wrote one Instagram user, while another comment read, "Lagta hai full maara maari hogi is season." Another user wrote, "har saal rules hote hain kya? Lol".





No celebrity has been confirmed yet as a contestant for the upcoming season, although some names are doing the rounds such as Munawar Faruqui, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Harshad Chopda, and Divya Agarwal among others. The premiere date for Bigg Boss 16 will be announced soon.