Bigg Boss 16: Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's glimpse in teaser leaves SidNaaz fans emotional

The teaser of the sixteenth season of Salman Khan's upcoming reality show Bigg Boss was released on Sunday, September 11, and as soon as it was launched, the clip featuring the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor went viral and created a huge buzz online for Bigg Boss 16.

The clip began with a little glimpse of the previous contestants including Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Tanisha Mukerjee, and fans' favourites Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The audience loved the chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz in Bigg Boss 13 and dubbed them as SidNaaz.

SidNaaz fans became emotional seeing their glimpse and started sharing the promo on Twitter. One Twitter user wrote, "Oh my heart, missing them so much ya, tell me what’s BIGG BOSS without #SidNaaz they’re the real OG!!", while another tweeted, "New BiggBoss Promo with our babies in the start!!".

Oh my heart missing them so much ya … tell me what’s BIGG BOSS without #SidNaaz hey’re the real OG!! #SidharthShukIa #ShehnaazGill



LOVE YOU SID SHUKLA

SHEHNAAZ BOLLYWOOD DEBUT pic.twitter.com/BI92LRVEvg — Lady Shukla (@imrealsunshine) September 11, 2022

New BiggBoss Promo with our babies in the start !!#SidNaazpic.twitter.com/JTOADkWhAN — sheema | cheeks 71st (@sidnaazkisheemz) September 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Salman is seen revealing a big twist in the promo as he says that Bigg Boss himself will play this season. The promo was shared on the Colors TV Instagram page with the caption, "Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!".

Shehnaaz and Sidharth had participated in the thirteenth season of the reality television show where they grew close to each other and reportedly, got involved in a relationship. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor won the season and the Honsla Rakh actress finished as the second runner-up behind Asim Riaz who came second.



Late actor Sidharth Shukla would have turned 41 in December 2021 until his sudden demise due to a heart attack in September last year left everyone shocked and devastated. Shehnaaz gave a heartwarming tribute to Sidharth in the Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale in which Tejasswi Prakash was announced as the winner.