Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary throws mud on Ankit Gupta's face, gets into verbal spat with him

In the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, rumoured lovebirds Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta will be seen getting into an argument after the former reads comments made on her by him.

In a promo of the Salman Khan's show, Priyanka Choudhary gets to know what Ankit Gupta had said about her. "Game ke alawa kuch aur baat karti hi nahi hai, main toh yaar kuch bol bhi nahi sakta usko, main jab bolta hun.. she says mujhe mat batao." After reading his statement, Priyanka looks shocked and angry.

In the clip, the housemates are seen doing a task where they have to throw blackened water on the person they want to call out. Priyanka calls Ankit and throws water on his face and walks away.

Going with the tradition of revealing the real personalities of the housemates through a task, Bigg Boss announces the mud task, wherein a television is kept in the garden area, on the screen the name of a contestant and a statement made against them by the housemates is displayed. The contestant has to guess which housemate has said this about them. Some bitter hard-to-digest truths are revealed through this game and some big fights happen as a result of this game. Tina, Soundarya, and Priyanka bear the brunt of this task. For both Tina and Soundarya, it is revealed that Archana not only spoke about the death of Tina’s dog but also about Soundarya being in the game to become a part of the film industry. Tina and Soundarya throw mud at Archana’s face and talk about her rude and hurtful statements.

When Priyanka’s turn comes, it is revealed that Ankit has said to Soundarya that Priyanka only wants to talk about the game and doesn’t listen to him most of the time. This deeply affects Priyanka, and she starts screaming at Ankit and when Soundarya tries to intervene, she screams at her too. Priyanka accuses Ankit of never understanding her and this leads to a massive fallout between the two. The drama surrounding this game doesn’t end, as host, Salman Khan also grills Ankit and Priyanka about their fight. Khan tells Priyanka that when Ankit doesn’t agree to what she is saying and she tries to convince him, that comes across as Priyanka being overbearing and pressurising Ankit to talk about an issue that he doesn’t agree to. (With inputs from IANS)