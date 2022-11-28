Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman says 'not my job to give clarification' after fans slam him for ignoring Shiv Thakare

Shekhar Suman took to Twitter and issued a clarification after Bigg Boss 16 fans slammed him for ignoring Shiv Thakare.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 09:26 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman says 'not my job to give clarification' after fans slam him for ignoring Shiv Thakare
File Photo

On Sunday, Shekhar Suman took a dig at the Bigg Boss 16 contestants and called them fake. However, netizens slammed him for ignoring Shiv Thakare and called him ‘biased.’

Later, Shekhar Suman took to Twitter and issued a clarification. In his first tweet, he wrote, “No more discussions on bigg thru. There are some A-H who are pissing me off. It's not my job to give clarification to ev one. if they don't understand the nature of the show which thrives on fights disagreements disloyalty and conflicts. Then bugger off.”

In his second tweet, he mentioned, “If they don't understand that if I'm not doing the show then someone in my place wd is standing n saying exactly the same things bcoz there is a GODDAMN script that one has to follow which is written by the channel. anything else is EDITED. Then bugger off.”

In his third tweet, Shekhar Suman wrote, “if they don't understand, for me its yet another job which I'm trying to do diligently and for me ev one is same. Then bugger off.”

Netizens also reacted to his tweets, one of them wrote, “sir we r not taking seriously bt sometimes wat we show in LF(thy r badly effected by ths kind of things)bt kisike samne dikha nahi sakte bt later thy discuss n felt hurt demotivated, its effecting thr bond too.. thts y we always requesting u to motivate thm.”

The second one wrote, “Haha nai sir mjy pta sb ku hasty hain ku k khud ki roasting py hasny se bezti kam mehsoos hoti hai.” The third one mentioned, “Ankit just said in livefeed that he’s sone with this show and it’s format!!! He’s definitely affected by the things you say about him and #priyankit relationship!Pls motivate him say something good and nice about priyanka and ankit’s relationship I can’t see them away from eo.”

Read|Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta calls Shiv Thakare 'gire hue neech insaan' after latter chooses Nimrit Kaur for captaincy

Another said, “Sir with all due respect I understand that it is a roasting session and should be taken lightly but the 'koda' comment wrt Ankit and Priyanka would have looked more wrong if in place of Ankit it would have been Priyanka due to the violence reference.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji attend Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash
In pics: Not only in bikinis, Shama Sikander can look sexy in sarees too
Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend
Arun Bali death: Goodbye, Laal Singh Chaddha, 3 Idiots, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Know all about Vikram Gokhale, here’s the latest update on veteran actor’s death
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad created history, smashes 7 sixes in an over during Vijay Hazare trophy
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.