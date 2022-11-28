Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman says 'not my job to give clarification' after fans slam him for ignoring Shiv Thakare

File Photo

On Sunday, Shekhar Suman took a dig at the Bigg Boss 16 contestants and called them fake. However, netizens slammed him for ignoring Shiv Thakare and called him ‘biased.’

Later, Shekhar Suman took to Twitter and issued a clarification. In his first tweet, he wrote, “No more discussions on bigg thru. There are some A-H who are pissing me off. It's not my job to give clarification to ev one. if they don't understand the nature of the show which thrives on fights disagreements disloyalty and conflicts. Then bugger off.”

In his second tweet, he mentioned, “If they don't understand that if I'm not doing the show then someone in my place wd is standing n saying exactly the same things bcoz there is a GODDAMN script that one has to follow which is written by the channel. anything else is EDITED. Then bugger off.”

In his third tweet, Shekhar Suman wrote, “if they don't understand, for me its yet another job which I'm trying to do diligently and for me ev one is same. Then bugger off.”

Netizens also reacted to his tweets, one of them wrote, “sir we r not taking seriously bt sometimes wat we show in LF(thy r badly effected by ths kind of things)bt kisike samne dikha nahi sakte bt later thy discuss n felt hurt demotivated, its effecting thr bond too.. thts y we always requesting u to motivate thm.”

The second one wrote, “Haha nai sir mjy pta sb ku hasty hain ku k khud ki roasting py hasny se bezti kam mehsoos hoti hai.” The third one mentioned, “Ankit just said in livefeed that he’s sone with this show and it’s format!!! He’s definitely affected by the things you say about him and #priyankit relationship!Pls motivate him say something good and nice about priyanka and ankit’s relationship I can’t see them away from eo.”

Another said, “Sir with all due respect I understand that it is a roasting session and should be taken lightly but the 'koda' comment wrt Ankit and Priyanka would have looked more wrong if in place of Ankit it would have been Priyanka due to the violence reference.”