Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori reacts to Archana Gautam-Shiv Thakre fight, calls latter 'girgit' | Exclusive

After spending 40 days in the Bigg Boss house, Gori Nagori aka Taslima Bano got evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16. While interacting with DNA exclusively, Gori shared that even before Salman announced her name, she was ready to leave. Describing her journey, Gori added, "Meri journey aachi bhi rahi aur buri bhi. Buri issi liye kyuki waha log aache nahi hai. Aachi vibes nahi aayi mujhe aur kahi na kahi mera mann bhi tha aane ka."

Haryana's Shakira aka Gori stated that just to stay in the game, she can't compromise her value. "I am from Rajasthan and I have brought up with certain values, main uss level pe nahi gir sakti, logo ko bura-bhala nahi bol sakti game ke liye. Isse aacha mein nikal jau. During her stint, she was quite close to Sajid Khan, MC Stan, and Shiv Thakare. However, now she considers their friendship as 'fake.' Emphasizing more on it Gori said, "Unse meri dosti waisi rahi nahi ab, kyuki last mein unhone last mein apne rang dikha diye." Now, Nagori considered only Soundarya Sharma as her real friend.

The audience noticed that Gori's equation with her friends got affected after Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia entered their group. Even Nagori stated that Choti Sarrdaani star entered their gang to replace her. "Woh toh dosti tudwani aayi thi. Woh apni jagah banwani aayi aur mujhe replace karwane aayi thi." Gori Nagori even added that her closest friend MC Stan is a backstabber, as he is also gossiping and discussing her secrets with other housemates.

One of the biggest incidents of Bigg Boss 16, was Archana Gautam's physical attack on Shiv Thakare. After the infamous incident, Archana was evicted from the house. Commenting on this, Gori stated, "Bigg Boss' decision to evict Archana was justified, but she was provoked." She continued that even Archana provoke others, so that was a payback moment for her.

During the last week of her stint, Sajid Khan lashed out at Gori for stealing ration from their room and giving it to Soundarya. There was a huge commotion on this topic and Khan pressurised Gori not to play dirty with him. Speaking about Sajid's gameplay, she said, "Woh koi kami nahi chhod rahe the mujhe chedne ka, mujh se badla lene ka. Shayad maine unko bola nahi, because I respect him. But he was provoking me as well. At last, Gori stated that Shiv will be the biggest surprise for the housemates, as he is a chameleon. As far as finalists are concerned, Gori sees Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the top 3.