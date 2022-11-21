Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig calls Shiv Thakare 'bully', says Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot have 'superiority complex'

Gautam Singh Vig/Instagram

Gautam Vig, who has been eliminated from the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, does not shy away from calling a spade a spade. In an interview with IANS, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actor called Shiv Thakare, who won the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi, a 'bully' and even added that Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have a 'superiority complex'.

When asked about the dirtiest player in the Bigg Boss 16 house, Gautam named Shiv and said, "It can be Shiv Thakre because he knows the game very well. When he talks to someone or provokes other contestants, he goes personal, which is not ethical." Given Shiv's antics in the House, would he call him a bully? "Yes, of course, he is a bully. He only provoked Archana Gautam to reach that stage and he knew that it was a very sensitive topic and played on it," he added referring to Shiv-Archana's massive fight.

Gautam is very clear that he does not want to meet Shalin Bhanot in the real world. "The contestant I don`t want to connect with in the outside world is Shalin Bhanot," the actor said while speaking to the agency. Gautam, Shalin, and Tina had started off as friends. However, later they were seen getting into ugly spats.



With the usage of words such as 'aukaat' and 'I'm a brand' thrown around as hand-change, does Gautam feel they have a superiority complex? "Yes, Shalin and Tina have a superiority complex. Shalin always competes with me and that is why he started with Tina because Soundarya and I were getting good responses. So, Shalin and Tina are competitive and have a superiority complex," he said.

Now that his game has come to an end, Gautam also opened up about the relationship Tina and Shalin share, which he feels is a PR strategy to stay in the show. "It is 100 percent for the cameras. A PR strategy. They think they will be in the top three but they are not going to reach there," he concluded.