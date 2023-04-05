Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik says he's 'growing' despite doctors telling him he has '0 percent growth hormone'

Abdu Rozik/Instagram

The Tajikistan-born Abdu Rozik gained enormous fame after he was seen in the latest season of Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. The 19-year-old singer shared a piece of good news with his fans and followers on Instagram on Wednesday, April 5, in which he talked about his miraculous growth.

Sharing a photo of himself sitting in a car with blue interiors, Abdu wrote, "Can you see a difference? Doctors told us that I would not grow and that I have 0 percent growth hormone. Allhamdulillah a miracle, with all your love, support, and prayers I’m growing", and added a red heart and a black heart emoji.

Abdu is the world's smallest singer as he suffered from rickets in his childhood and his family's financial condition was not stable enough to provide him with medical treatment. This led to his stunted body growth; he weighed 12 kg when he was 16 and his height stopped growing at 94 cm.

Several netizens congratulated Abdu in the comments section wishing him good health. "That is great news thanks to Allah Abdu Rozik is growing mashallah", wrote one user, another added, "So Happy For You Abdu, You are an angel", and a comment read, "Wow soo good news, all your loved ones are praying for you Abdu."

For the unversed, Abdu will also be seen in the much-anticipated Salman Khan's next film titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan which has a huge ensemble cast featuring Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal, and others. The Farhad Samji directorial is set to release in theatres on April 21 on the occasion of Eid.



