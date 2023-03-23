'All he does is hang out with Indian girls': Abdu Rozik's 'archenemy' Hasbulla slams him after his feud with MC Stan

Credit: Credit: Abdu-Hasbullga/Instagram

Abdu Rozik, who has been in news for his feud with MC Stan, is now being slammed by his rival Hasbulla Magomedov. He criticised Bigg Boss 16 fame and said that he is only spending time with Indian girls.

While talking about Abdu, Hasbulla said, “he can never act as an adult, or even answer questions like an adult. All he does is hang out with Indian girls and sing and dance with them. A man has to act like a man.”

Abdu also reacted to it, he shared the screenshot and wrote, “Hasbulla where is your dummy? Dancing with beautiful Indian girls is better than being carried everywhere by grown men like a baby.”

Take a look:

Recently, an official statement has been issued by Abdu’s team. According to the statement, Sajid Khan visited Abdu and called MC Stan but the rapper hung up the call. He didn’t respond to the voice note sent by Abdu as well. A day later, Abdu and Stan were in Bangalore where the former tried to talk to the latter’s manager. But the rapper’s team and organisers informed him that Stan doesn’t want Abdu at his venue. The statement also reads. “Abdu then thinking this was a mistake from Stan's team, tried to go to the venue as a normal guest with a ticket only to be sworn at very bad words by Stan's management and to be turned away at the normal entrance and have the car damaged and panels broken.”

“Abdu was naturally disappointed and saddened due to the response as he believed him and MC Stan are friends and naturally out of manners and respect discussing these things privately first before public hears is more respectful,” read the statement.

“As little or large an issue may be respect is so important between brothers and between fans and their idols. We condemn anyone who is being racist, body shaming, bullying, height shaming, and defaming Abdu and will take action against the specific group of accounts who are doing this,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik shared a screenshot in which and called MC Stan’s fans 'chapri fans'. The screenshot reads, “how cheap and shameless of MC Stan fans abusing Abdu Rozik so badly, being racist and height shaming, wasn’t Abdu always there for Stan during his low times in Bigg Boss? So Abdu will obviously be hurt now that Stan ignores and has ceased contact with Abdu.”

Sharing the screenshot, Abdu Rozik added Emiway Bantai’s diss track ‘Samaj mein aaya kya?’ and wrote, “song dedicated to Chapri fans."

Read|Shocking! Abdu Rozik calls MC Stan's fans 'chapri', shares screenshot