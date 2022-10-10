Bigg Boss 16: DCW’s Swati Maliwal writes to Anurag Thakur, seeks removal of Sajid Khan from show over #MeToo allegations

Filmmaker Sajid Khan (File photo)

Angered over his inclusion in the hit reality show, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss 16, which is hosted by actor Salman Khan

The first episode of Bigg Boss' 16th season aired on October 1. The show is hosted by actor Salman Khan and is featuring several celebrities like Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Ankit Gupta

"Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show," Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi on Monday.

— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 10, 2022

Sajid Khan was suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment. Earlier that year, he also stepped down as director of "Housefull 4" and was replaced by Farhad Samji.

Several actresses such as Mandana Karimi and the late Jiah Khan had leveled allegations against Sajid Khan, saying that he had misbehaved with them on the shoots and movie sets.

Late actress Jiah Khan’s sister, while speaking to the media, had revealed that the filmmaker had allegedly asked Khan to take off her top while she was working on a movie with him, and she was left deeply disturbed by the incident.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and actress Mandana Karimi had also bashed Sajid Khan for making inappropriate remarks about her when she visited his work.

(With PTI inputs)

