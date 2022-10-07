Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash refuses to comment on new season, netizens say 'that's why many...'

Mann Kasturi Re

Bigg Boss 16 has completed 6 days, and last season's winner Tejasswi Prakash has a surprising reaction to Salman Khan's show. The Naagin 6 star is geared up with her Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re, and she was spotted promoting his film at an event.

During the press conference, Tejasswi was asked to share her views on Bigg Boss 16. Tejasswi royally ignored the question and snubbed the reporter by saying, "Nahi I am here to promote my film, sir."

Watch the video

As soon as the video was published, several of her fans supported her take. A user wrote, "She was absolutely correct, what's with your obsession with bb, that's why many people are not able to move on. She is doing great in life that's what matters." Another user wrote, "Teju is best....no bakwas only to the point answer." A netizen wrote, "The sassy lady #tejasswiprakash Seedhi baadh no bakwaas Unfiltered, honest and real girl." For the unversed about Tejasswi Prakash, she was the winner of Bigg Boss 15, and she met her beau Karan Kundrra in the show.

Bigg Boss 16 will have its first eviction this weekend, and among Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Gautam Vig, Archana Pradhan, and Shiv Thakre, one of them will bid goodbye to the show.

After months of waiting, Bigg Boss 16 has finally aired. This time, the Salman Khan-hosted show will be twice as entertaining. Salman presented some competitors last night, but Sajid Khan stole the show. Netizens became enraged and began criticising the show as the director entered the house. They were angry that the director was invited to the show even though he was a #MeToo convict. In the episode, Shehnaaz Gill sent a video message to the director, which also did not go down well with viewers. One wrote, “Stop favouring #SajidKhan and giving him special treatment!! He has a lot to atone for. Give him the strictest punishment possible.”

According to Koimoi, Sajid said in the episode, “Last four years se main ghar par baitha hoon, not really getting much of work. Toh jab Colors ki team ne mujhe invite kiya to I just felt ki it’s time ki main ghar main bhi jaun, thoda apne baare me bhi sikhu.” “Maine zindagi main bohot utaar-chadav dekhein hai." Tejasswi's Marathi movie, Mann Kasturi Re will release in cinemas on November 4, 2022.