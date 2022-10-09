Search icon
Bigg Boss 16 day 8 preview: Abdu Rozik says 'I am man, not kid' after fan asks contestants to not treat him like child

Abdu Rozik is one the most adorable contestants of Bigg Boss season 16, he never fails to make viewers smile with his cute and mature talks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are ruling the headlines ever since they stepped inside the controversial house. Abdu Rozik became everyone’s favoruite ever since he said ‘swaagat nahi karoge humara’ on day 1.

Abdu Rozik is one the most adorable contestants of season 16, he never fails to make viewers smile with his cute and mature talks. People love him, he is trending on social media these days. However, the contestants of Bigg Boss 16 treat him like a child. In the new promo shared by the official page of Colors tv shared a promo video in which one of the fans can be heard asking everyone to stop treating Abdu like a child’.

Every Adu agreed on this and can be heard telling everyone ‘kids are not allowed here, I am a man not a kid’.

One of the Bigg Boss fans can also be heard telling Ankit Gupta that he is not visible anywhere on Tv as he speaks less. Bigg Boss asked Priyanka Choudhary to make sure that Ankit speaks atleast 1000 words a day.

Social media users also reated to the promo video. One of them wrote, “ Loved Abdu's response! He had his point! Even same goes for Sumbul. All of them are treating as if they're kids. They crossed 18 and they're Adults. And talking about Abdu, height doesn't define anyone! He's a man of a big heart!” The second oen said, “Ankit sabse achha hai pure fake nhi hai chugli nhi karta talwe nhi chatte ksi ki goutam shalin ke tarha” The third person commented, “Agr abdu ki height chotti nai hoti aur cute nai hota to uskoi psnd nai krta just bcuz height mai chhota aur cute hai to log psnd kr rhe.” The fourth one said, “Abdu just fire love it  answer you gave just amazing janta ka mukh bhand khiya.”

