'Bigg Boss 14' runner-up Rahul Vaidya has THIS to say about losing trophy to Rubina Dilaik

Singer Rahul Vaidya reached the top two in the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 14' and lost out to Rubina Dilaik. He says he is surprisingly not sad that he has not won Salman Khan's controversial reality show.

Rahul had a journey of over 140 days in the house. He is happy that he reached the final two. The grand finale took place on Sunday night.

"(I am) Very happy. Never had my expectations from the day I entered the show. Just got into playing the game and got appreciated. I reached the top two and surprisingly I am not even sad that I have not won. I am more than happy that I have played the game gracefully and that I am getting back home to my folks and girlfriend," Rahul told IANS.

As for Rahul, the runner-up had a love-hate relationship with the season's winner Rubina Dilaik. Speaking about the same, Rahul said, "We still don't know the inception of our fights. But we have promised each other that we do not want to take this forward. What happens in Bigg Boss stays in Bigg Boss. So, I don't think I want to have any sort of negativity between us."

On the other hand, 'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina had a different reaction to winning the show. Calling it surreal, Rubina said, "I had always prayed that I would reach the finale because my only mantra was that I want to touch everyone's heart by living honestly. Winning the trophy was about 'kismat ka khel', I had left it to destiny but when I meet the hard work it is the most beautiful thing that can ever happen."

Rubina took home Rs 36 lakh and the 'Bigg Boss' trophy on being crowned the winner of the reality show on Sunday night. She defeated Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, and Aly Goni.