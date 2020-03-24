'Bhula Dunga': Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill set screens on fire with their chemistry in first single

Bigg Boss 13 might have gotten over more than a month back but the chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill is still one of the most talked-about subjects among their fans. So, when it was revealed that both Shehnaaz and Sidharth would feature in a romantic music video together, fans could not contain their excitement about the same.

Today the makers released their first music video together titled Bhula Dunga which looks right out of a Bigg Boss fandom book. Sung by Darshan Raval, Bhula Dunga opens with Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who play lovers, parting ways and a montage of their romantic, heart-warming past is shown.

The video then moves to Sidharth lip-syncing to the song as he remembers the good old days with Shehnaaz. Watching the video a fan wrote, "It is amazing your expressions were on point," while another wrote, "Their chemistry was on fire."

Sharing the news among his followers, Darshan took to Instagram and wrote, "Ye do khoobsoorat logon ke saath aa rahe hai ek khoobsoorat gaana sirf aur sirf aap sab ke liye." Naushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label, who released the track on its official YouTube page said, "We have completed the shoot for the song and aim to release it at the earliest. I wouldn’t want to divulge more details but fans of Darshan, Siddharth and Shehnaz are in for a very special song."

For the uninformed, Sidharth and Shehnaaz shared a beautiful bond inside the Bigg Boss house. While Shehnaaz, on several occasions, has openly announced her feelings for him and declared she loves him, Sidharth never accepted that he loves her.