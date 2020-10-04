'Being made out to seem like Anurag Kashyap tricked me into going nude', Jatin Sarna on infamous 'Sacred Games' scene

Jatin Sarna's character on Sacred Games as Deepak Shinde aka Bunty has become iconic. The show which streamed in 2018 and 2019 has a huge fan base and even now they flood actors with several questions. During a recent segment for Netflix India, Jatin was asked to react to a few scenes from Sacred Games with Tanmay Bhat. When asked about a segment of going nude on the show, Sarna recalled that he was nervous and Anurag Kashyap assured him that he will be wearing underwear for the scene.

Jatin then shared that he was taken aback after he was called in at Phantom Films office. He said, "I saw myself nude, and I was like ‘what is this!?’ They had also planted a p***s, and I was like ‘what is this, I wasn’t even naked!’"

However, during his interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Jatin clarified that he wasn't tricked to do the nude scene. He stated, "I don’t know how this happened. But, it’s being made out to seem like Anurag Sir tricked me into going nude. Aisa kuch bhi nahin hua hai. I knew full well what I getting into. Koi doodh peeta bachcha nahin hoon. I knew I had to be naked for the scene with just skin-coloured underwear to cover my modesty. Anurag Sir was in fact there to guide me, as he has always been. So I’d request sections of the media to please stop using this incident to add to his current problems."

Sarna added, "In fact, I had explained myself fully to Tanmay. But, he edited my quotes to suit his own purposes. I made it very clear that I was fully aware that I’d appear nude on screen. There was no deception, no trickery by Anurag Sir or anyone at the production house Phantom Films."