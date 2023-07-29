Headlines

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan gets miffed after Bebika Dhurve interrupts him multiple times, says 'aap jaisa contestant...'

Bigg Boss host Salman Khan was irritated over housemates' behaviour, and he got miffed as Bebika Dhurve reacted to his advice.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 10:19 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2: The seventh Weekend Ka Vaar started on a bad note with a furious, pissed-off Salman Khan. As the show started, Salman recalled the ugly arguments, verbal spats, filthy words said by Elvish Yadav and the physical brawl of Bebika Dhurve with Manisha Rani. 

For the unversed, during a task, Bebika forcefully pushed Manisha thrice. Salman asked Bebika to recreate the scene with Manisha. Although Bebika refused to re-create it, she told Salman that Manisha and others are equally involved in it. Salman asked Bebika to recall how many times he has asked her to calm down and improve her behaviour. Bebika refused to listen and replied that Manisha provoked her.

Khan instantly added that the show is about mental strength and endurance. The host said that when she reacts badly, it goes against her, and Manisha smartly escapes. Bebika again defended herself that she was not the only one who has lost her temper in the house. 

Salman lost his cool after Dhurve interrupted her multiple times. He gave up and said, "Bebika you're doing great. Aapko kuch samjhane ki zaroorat nahi. Aap jaisa contestant hume aaj tak nahi dekha." Salman was clearly miffed with Bebika and moved on from explaining her.

Then Salman schooled Elvish Yadav for using foul language against Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhurve and discussing them with Abhishek Malhan and Manisha. Khan clearly added that he shouldn't take refuge under a language barrier and he shouldn't be boasting about his army. Elvish broke down when Salman connected a video call with his mother, and he realised his mistake.  

