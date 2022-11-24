Balika Vadhu star Neha Marda aka Gehna announces first pregnancy after 10 years of marriage

Neha Marda/Instagram

After ten years of marriage, Neha Marda and Ayushman Agrawal announced on Thursday that they will soon become parents for the first time. A picture of her and her spouse from a recent maternity photo shoot was posted. Numerous famous friends and followers also reacted to the announcement of their pregnancies.

Neha shared a snapshot from a photoshoot with her husband on Instagram. She flaunted her growing baby bump while donning a red outfit. Her husband was dressed in a formal black suit and white shirt. Neha remained by her spouse's side, hand on shoulder.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Neha wrote, “Shri Shivaya Namastubhyam (handfolded emoji). Finally God has arrived in me (handfolded emoji). Baby coming soon 2023 (three red heart emojis).”

Reacting to the post, Rashmi Desai commented, “Congratulations” and Anita Hassanandani, wrote, “Congratulations (red heart emoji)"

Neha had dismissed pregnancy rumours last month. The star said in an interview that she had returned to her husband's birthplace to care for her ill mother-in-law. She did acknowledge her desire to have children soon.

“I am 35- years-old and since the time I was 30, I have been wanting to have a baby. But I understand that these things happen whenever they are supposed to happen. This year, however, I would want to fully focus on my mother-in-law’s health, so she gets better,” she told Bombay Times.

In 2012, Neha and Ayushman got married. The actor has appeared in programs like Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, Doli Armaano Ki, and Balika Vadhu. Gehna was the character she played in Balika Vadhu. She also took part in the eighth season of the dance reality series Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Neha had additionally participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 as a guest participant. She has acted in a number of other TV series, including Kahe Naa Kahe and Mamta.