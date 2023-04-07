Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda blessed with baby girl after pregnancy complications, her first pic with newborn goes viral

Neha Marda with her newborn daughter/Instagram

Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda has been blessed with a baby girl, although it was a premature delivery. Her pictures with the baby are going viral on social media. Neha was hospitalised due to pregnancy-related complications and her team also shared her pictures from a hospital on her Instagram.

Talking about her 'beautiful daughter', Neha told ETimes, "My BP became a concern soon after I got pregnant, and it went erratic in the fifth month. Our doctor had prepared but fortunately, everything went fine. I am glad the phase is over, and I have been blessed with a beautiful daughter. Both of us are doing fine."

The actress further added, "I am hoping to be discharged by the end of this week and my daughter in a fortnight. I am yet to hold my child and gaze at her lovingly. She was with me briefly before she had to be moved to NICU being a premature baby. She has to put on some weight."

"We are contemplating a couple of names. In our family, it's the bua's (sister-in-law) job to name the child and we have been busy sending our requests to her. I am sure she will do a great job at it. We are looking at a name that starts with A. Just like the first letter in the alphabet, I hope my daughter always stands out in life. For now, it's celebration time for us", she concluded.

For the unversed, Neha tied the knot with Patna-based businessman Ayushman Agarwal in February 2012 and announced her pregnancy last year. She was keeping well initially but complications arose at a later stage.



