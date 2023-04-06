Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Bipasha Basu-Karan Grover finally reveal daughter Devi's face for first time, netizens say 'she's got the looks'

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover, who welcomed their first child on November 12, 2022, shared photos of their daughter on Instagram and revealed her face.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 07:57 AM IST

Bipasha Basu-Karan Grover finally reveal daughter Devi's face for first time, netizens say 'she's got the looks'
Credit: Bipasha Basu-KaranGrover/Instagram

On Wednesday, Bipasha Basu and Karan Grover took to Instagram and finally revealed the face of their daughter Devi for the first time. The photos are now going viral on social media and netizens can’t stop adoring her.

Sharing Devi’s photo, Bipasha wrote, “Hello world … I am Devi.” In no time, the photos went viral on social media and netizens started reacting to them. One of them wrote, “she is so pure thankyou for giving us this lovely angel so we could look at her and fill our hearts.” The second one said, “She’s so cute she looks like her dad bless.” The third one said, “Hello my cutie pie it is so lovely that the world finally gets to see your angelic face today #blessedbe my darling child. Love Love Love - Devi the one that tames a lion.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

The fourth one said, “what a love babe, but she looks like Priyanka Chopra's little girl .” The fifth person commented “Hello Devi! Love u load.” The sixth one said, “he is absolutely beautiful.. Aww...  Blessings upon Devi always.” The seventh one said, “She's got the looks... A star is born.. May God bless her with gud health always..”

For the unversed, Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child six years after their marriage on November 12, 2022. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter. The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel`s film Alone in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

Read|Bipasha Basu drops adorable photo with daughter Devi, calls motherhood 'most beautiful role of my life'

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New road to join Noida Airport, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with EPE, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad residents to benefit
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.