Bipasha Basu-Karan Grover finally reveal daughter Devi's face for first time, netizens say 'she's got the looks'

Credit: Bipasha Basu-KaranGrover/Instagram

On Wednesday, Bipasha Basu and Karan Grover took to Instagram and finally revealed the face of their daughter Devi for the first time. The photos are now going viral on social media and netizens can’t stop adoring her.

Sharing Devi’s photo, Bipasha wrote, “Hello world … I am Devi.” In no time, the photos went viral on social media and netizens started reacting to them. One of them wrote, “she is so pure thankyou for giving us this lovely angel so we could look at her and fill our hearts.” The second one said, “She’s so cute she looks like her dad bless.” The third one said, “Hello my cutie pie it is so lovely that the world finally gets to see your angelic face today #blessedbe my darling child. Love Love Love - Devi the one that tames a lion.”

The fourth one said, “what a love babe, but she looks like Priyanka Chopra's little girl .” The fifth person commented “Hello Devi! Love u load.” The sixth one said, “he is absolutely beautiful.. Aww... Blessings upon Devi always.” The seventh one said, “She's got the looks... A star is born.. May God bless her with gud health always..”

For the unversed, Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child six years after their marriage on November 12, 2022. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter. The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel`s film Alone in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

