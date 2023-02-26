Asim Riaz claims Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss 13 win was rigged: 'They didn’t want me to win'

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13

Asim Riaz came to fame after his journey in Bigg Boss 13, where he finished as the runner-up. Although he lost the trophy to Sidharth Shukla, he became a quite popular name in the industry with a huge fan following. In a recent interview, however, Asim has claimed that Sidharth’s win was rigged and the makers of the popular reality show did not want Asim to win.

In a recent interview with Sidharth Kannan, Asim talked about his struggles in life and told how he was rejected from Bigg Boss first but then when he packed his bags to go home, he was called by Bigg Boss. He spoke about him losing in the Bigg Boss 13 finale to Sidharth Shukla and said, “Mere dauraan unhone kya kiya (during my journey what they did), because they didn’t want me to win, haanji bhai aaj hum online voting khol denge 15 min ke liye, jitana hai jitao jisko (they opened online voting and said, make whoever you want win). Come on man, just say you don’t want to make me win, it’s okay. You made it that obvious that we had to believe that you did whatever and I was like it’s okay.”

The clipping of the video was shared by Bigg Boss fans on social media with some supporting Asim while others criticising him for ‘not moving on’ despite so much time passing since the show. One of the tweets read, “Ye aj bhi vahi pe hai isliye kuch nhi kr pa rha (He is still in the past that’s why can’t achieve anything). Season is over bro, and #SidharthShukla is the most deserving winner in the history of #BiggBoss accept it and move ahead.” Another tweeted, “Asim you are self made man, But you will not go anywhere in life with This kind of attitude. Sid was clear winner on every front. You had no chance. Move one & be grateful to the show which gave u name & fame.”

But some defended Asim’s statement as well. A Twitter user said, “But he equally deserved to win. He is a self made guy No hate to his opponents, Actually I like both the top 2 of BB13. And maybe he is saying the truth, he knows the show/channel better than the viewers. But it’s in the past now”

Meanwhile on the work front, Asim Riaz has done several music videos after his exit from Bigg Boss 13. The 29-year-old has also made his debut as a musical artiste releasing a rap single. He is rumoured to be one of the contestants of the second season of reality show Lock Upp.