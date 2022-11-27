Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz becomes first Indian to share stage with DJ Snake at Mumbai concert, proud fans react

Credit: Asim Riaz fans Twitter

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz on Saturday was seen performing with DJ Snake at his Mumbai concert. The videos and photos are now going viral on social media. His proud fans are can’t keep calm, they took to Twitter and expressed their happiness.

As per the Free Press Journal, Asim is the first Indian man to have shared the stage with DJ Snake. One of his fans wrote, “@imrealasim was among invited VIP guests but the only one who's called on stage to perform with @djsnake . That Hug, in the end, interaction after the show with AR, HK speaks volumes of the bond Internet is on Fire burning a**es of maniacs.”

The second one said, “@imrealasim starts from where a PR made Celeb Finishes. Even Then He was untouched & Even now, His level is out of reach. He doesn't need paid awards, Fake bonds #AsimRiaz. The way DJ Snake introduced #AsimRiaz ASIM RIAZ X DJ SNAKE.” The third person wrote, “If you think about Top last year's list. There're many who have been enlisted who have PR to hype, Productions to manage but newcomer like #AsimRiaz has managed himself without any kind of PR !! So for me he should be inside Top 10 for having organic fanfollowing & quality work.”

The fourth person tweeted, “#WATCH: #AsimRiaz becomes first Indian to share stage with #DJSnake in #Mumbai. DJ Snake's Mumbai concert was a part of his six-city tour across #India. #ASIMRIAZXDJSNAKE #DJ #Music #Sound #India #MumbaiNews #Viral.”

