Watch: Anjali Arora burns the internet with her dance moves in viral video

Anjali Arora has a huge social media presence with more than 12 million followers on Instagram. She often drops her sexy videos and photos on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 05:36 PM IST

Watch: Anjali Arora burns the internet with her dance moves in viral video
Credit: Anjali Arora/Instagram

The social media sensation Anjali Arora, who also participated in Lock Upp season 1, broke the internet when she dropped her dance video on Libianca’s people. She can be seen flaunting her dance sexy in the clip which is now going viral on Instagram.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “this trend did you notice me.” In no time, the video went viral and netizens started reacting to it. Within 6 hours, the video has been viewed more than 462,000 times and 8413 people have commented on the clip.

Watch video

Earlier, she grooved to Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan song. However, social media users mocked her. A few users called her reel on Besharam Rang as 'Kacha Badam 2.0.' One of the users wrote, "Lagta hai ab isko v boycott hona hai." Another user added, "Mujhe pata tha ye reels Anjali Reels banayengi same dance karengi." The third user wrote, "Jab dance nhi aa rha to Kyu kr rhi ho." 

Last year, Anjali was spotted at the Mumbai airport, when the paparazzi asked her about the Lock Upp's Jailor Karan Kundrra, she said, "Bahut ache, bade Bhai, bahut support kiya unhone, bahut ache motivate karte hain (He is too good just like an elder brother, he supported a lot and he motivates really well)". 

When she was further asked about Karan's girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, who had entered Lock Upp as 'Badass warden' for the final episode, Anjali said, "Woh bhi bahut pyaari hain (She is lovely too)". The media didn't leave her before asking about Munawar, to which she showed a thumbs-up sign and just said, "All the best". She even praised the show's host Kangana Ranaut.

READ | Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui breaks silence on his relationship with Anjali Arora

For the unversed, Anjali has a huge social media presence with more than 12 million followers on Instagram and she gained the limelight after making her dance videos grooving to hit popular Bollywood songs. Her reels often go viral on the photo and video-sharing platform owned by Facebook.

 

 

