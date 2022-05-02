Lock Upp: Anjali Arora reveals she attempted suicide in Class XI

Anjali Arora/Instagram

In the last Judgement Day episode of Lock Upp streamed on Sunday, May 1, Kangana Ranaut surprisingly didn't evict anyone, and out of the five unsafe girls - Poonam Pandey, Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah, Payal Rohatgi, and Saisha Shine, the first and the last remain in the unsafe zone whereas the rest three entered the Finale week.

Azma Fallah was saved by the audience's votes, Payal Rohatgi saved herself by divulging her secret that she used to have suicidal thoughts and Kangana chose to save Anjali by seeing her game in the past nine weeks. Even then, Arora opted to reveal her secret that she attempted suicide when she was in Class XI.

The social media influencer, who has 11 million followers on Instagram, said that she was educated along with her brother and his brother was quite protective of her. She added that once when in XIth standard, she bunked her tuition once and went to a cafe to have hukka where her brother's friend noticed her and called him up. Anjali further said that her brother arrived at the place, slapped her in front of everyone and took her home.

Anjali further added that her brother didn't listen to her and told her father everything. Her father then scolded her and even told her that from the next day onwards, she won't be allowed to go outside and her studies would be stopped. She, then revealed, that she attempted suicide by drinking phenyl. She said that nobody knew what had happened till an hour, and then her brother only took her to the hospital.



When Anjali concluded that since then, her brother and her father have always loved her, host Kangana Ranaut interrupted her and even scolded her saying that she should not think that she took the right step by doing so. The Panga actress later emphasised with her and added that elder brothers or cousins take control of the younger girls in many families in North India, and it had happened with her too when her cousin brother used to set rules for her.