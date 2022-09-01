Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Amitabh Bachchan resumes Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 shoot after testing negative for Covid-19

Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen on the big screen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 04:23 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan resumes Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 shoot after testing negative for Covid-19
Amitabh Bachchan in KBC 14/File photo

After testing Covid-19 positive on August 23 and completing the isolation period, Amitabh Bachchan has resumed shooting for the quizzing game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 on Thursday, September 1. The veteran actor took to his official blog and shared a note informing everyone that he has tested negative.

Taking to his blog on Thursday, Big B wrote, "Back at work, your prayers...gratitude...negative last night....and 9 days isolation over... mandatory is 7 days...My love as ever to all .. you are kind and concerned throughout...the family Ef so full of care...have only my folded hands for you."

A source close to the Sony TV show told Indianexpress.com, "While he had completed the seven-day quarantine, we were waiting for his negative report. As soon as that came in, we decided to get back to work. He himself had been wanting to get into the action mode soon, and we couldn’t have been happier to have him back. While the team takes utmost precaution on set, we have made the protocols a little stricter."

On the night of August 23, Amitabh took to his Twitter account and tweeted, "I have just tested CoViD + positive...all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also." As soon as he shared the news, fans wished for his speedy recovery.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note amid #BoycottBollywood trend, says 'har baat ki toh aajkal...'

Meanwhile, Big B will be seen next in Ayan Mukerjee's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Set to release in cinemas on September 9, the big-budget entertainer is the first in the Astraverse trilogy planned by the makers and is expected to revive Bollywood after the massive commercial failure of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.

Apart from Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Amitabh also has Sooraj Barjatya-directed Uunchai set to release on November 11 in which he will be seen sharing the screen with veteran actors Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa with Parineeti Chopra as the leading lady in the film.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in Sopore encounter
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.