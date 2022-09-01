Amitabh Bachchan resumes Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 shoot after testing negative for Covid-19

Amitabh Bachchan in KBC 14/File photo

After testing Covid-19 positive on August 23 and completing the isolation period, Amitabh Bachchan has resumed shooting for the quizzing game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 on Thursday, September 1. The veteran actor took to his official blog and shared a note informing everyone that he has tested negative.

Taking to his blog on Thursday, Big B wrote, "Back at work, your prayers...gratitude...negative last night....and 9 days isolation over... mandatory is 7 days...My love as ever to all .. you are kind and concerned throughout...the family Ef so full of care...have only my folded hands for you."

A source close to the Sony TV show told Indianexpress.com, "While he had completed the seven-day quarantine, we were waiting for his negative report. As soon as that came in, we decided to get back to work. He himself had been wanting to get into the action mode soon, and we couldn’t have been happier to have him back. While the team takes utmost precaution on set, we have made the protocols a little stricter."

On the night of August 23, Amitabh took to his Twitter account and tweeted, "I have just tested CoViD + positive...all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also." As soon as he shared the news, fans wished for his speedy recovery.



Meanwhile, Big B will be seen next in Ayan Mukerjee's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Set to release in cinemas on September 9, the big-budget entertainer is the first in the Astraverse trilogy planned by the makers and is expected to revive Bollywood after the massive commercial failure of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.



Apart from Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Amitabh also has Sooraj Barjatya-directed Uunchai set to release on November 11 in which he will be seen sharing the screen with veteran actors Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa with Parineeti Chopra as the leading lady in the film.