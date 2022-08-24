Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note amid #BoycottBollywood trend, says 'har baat ki toh aajkal...'

Credit: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan, one of the most celebrated Bollywood actors, took to Twitter and penned a cryptic note. It seems that the actor is referring to the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend which targeted films including Laal Singh Chaddha and Dobaaraa.

On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Kuch baatein karne ka mann karta hai, par karein toh kaise karen, har baat ki toh aajkal baat ban jati hai.” (I feel like speaking about some things, but how to do it, everything becomes a matter these days)

T 4387 - कुछ बातें करने का मन करता है ; पर करें तो कैसे करें ; हर बात की तो आजकल बात बन जाती है ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming film Brahmastra which also features Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is also being boycotted by the masses. Alia Bhatt, in an interview, said that "if you don't like me, don't watch me", which has triggered anger amongst netizens. Soon after, netizens trended #boycottaliabhatt #boycottbrahmastra and #boycottbollywood.

Recently, during a conversation with Mid-Day, Alia Bhatt opened up on star kids, especially she, being brutally trolled after the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. When asked if such extreme trolling affected her, Alia Bhatt replied, "I believed the only way I could shut the conversation down is through my movies. So, don’t respond, don’t feel bad. Of course, I felt bad. But feeling bad is a small price to pay for the work that you are respected and loved for. I delivered a film like Gangubai. So, who’s having the last laugh? At least until I deliver my next flop? For now, I am laughing!"

"I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don't like me, don't watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can't do [anything about]. People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy," Alia added.

The clip has gone viral on social media, with many Twitter users saying that they will boycott her upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently busy shooting his quizzing game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. It was in July 2020 when the Sholay actor contracted the virus for the first time when he was even admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

T 4388 - I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. August 23, 2022

Amitabh took to his Twitter account late at night on Tuesday, August 23, and shared the news as he tweeted, "I have just tested CoViD + positive...all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also." As soon as he shared the news, fans wished for the speedy recovery of the actor.