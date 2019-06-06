After hiatus of 2 years, Pankhuri Awasthy to make a comeback on TV with 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Television beauty Pankhuri Awasthy, who tied the knot with Gautam Rode last year is all set to return to the tube after a hiatus of two years. She last played the leading role in Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? which was an adaptation of the Turkish show Fatmagül'ün Suçu Ne? Now, Pankhuri is all set to be seen playing a parallel lead in the hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she will be seen opposite Mohsin Khan.

The show which is set to take a five-year-leap will have Pankhuri as the woman in Mohsin's character Kartik's life. Confirming the report, Pankhuri stated to Bombay Times, "It is good to be back on television, and that too, on a show that has been running for a decade now. I am playing a sweet, soft-spoken girl, who enters Kartik’s family. It will be followed by a lot of twists and turns."

Talking about enjoying marital bliss with Gautam, the Razia Sultan actor said, "The past one year has been magical. There is a different kind of happiness when you are married to someone with whom you can share your good and bad times. You have a shoulder to lean on whenever you need someone by your side."

Pankhuri was also quizzed if she discusses work with her husband. To which she replied, "I discuss everything with Gautam. In fact, he has earlier worked with the same production house, and he felt that this show would work out for me. He is a very decisive person and I always depend on him for advice."