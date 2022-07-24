After Deepesh Bhan's demise, Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hai actor's last social media post goes viral

Credit: Deepesh Bhan/Instagram

Popular television star Deepesh Bhan, who appeared in comedy shows like Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, FIR, passes away on Friday. His sudden demise came as a shock to the entertainment industry. His fan and friends from the industry are expressing their feelings on social media.

The 41-year-old star was quite active on social media. He used to post videos and photos frequently. His last video on Instagram is sure to make you laugh. In the short clip, he can be seen talking about women and how they circulate the gossip. More than twenty-three thousand people have watched this video, and over four thousand have dropped comments under the clip.

Watch video:

The late actor, who got married in 2019, has a son who was born on January 14, 2021. When Deepesh got married, he took to social media and wrote, “I have got married. Just entered our new world with my beautiful wife.”

Last year, he welcomed his first child with his wife. On Valentine’s day, he wrote, “Last month 14 January 2021 we r blessed with the baby boy now he has completed 1 month. friends need ur blessings Godbles u all and Happy Valentine's day to all.” He later revealed the face of his child.

He used to chair photo of his family on social media.

For the unversed, Dipesh played the role of Malkhan Singh in Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hain. The news was confirmed by the assistant director of the show. Vaibhav Mathur, who plays Tika Singh, has also reacted to the unfortunate news. He said, "Yes, he is no more. I do not want to say anything on this, because there is nothing left to say," to Dainik Bhaskar.

Television star Kavita Kaushik took to Instagram and wrote, "In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all I remember the love and respect he showered on each and everyone he met , I believe it now that it's the good people God chooses to call sooner ... Too heartbroken to process this .. its a dark day ..R.I.P Deepu."