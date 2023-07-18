How much money do YouTubers earn? What happened in Tasleem Khan case

YouTube's earning potential for creators is based on content quality, category, and views, shaping their payment structure.

On July 15th, the Income Tax Department conducted a raid at the residence of a YouTuber named Mohammed Tasleem Khan. The raid was based on information provided by the Bareilly Police, who received an anonymous tip alleging that Tasleem Khan was earning a significant amount of money through illicit means. The police raided his house located in village Milak Pichauda in the Nawabganj Police Station area, where they discovered 24 lakhs in cash and some jewelry. The police immediately informed the Income Tax department, which proceeded with further investigation at Tasleem's residence.

During questioning, Tasleem revealed that he operates a YouTube channel called 'Trading Hub 3.0' with approximately 99,000 subscribers. He has been running the channel since 2017, providing information about the share market in his videos. According to Tasleem, he earned around Rs 1.20 crore from YouTube last year and paid approximately 40 lakhs in taxes. He claimed that the cash found at his house was the amount received during his wedding six months ago, with Rs 10 lakh as a gift and Rs 9 lakh withdrawn from the bank.

Sources from the Income Tax Department stated that Tasleem's bank accounts were already under their scrutiny, as discrepancies had been identified. However, Tasleem's family denied these claims, asserting that all his earnings are deposited in the bank, leaving no chance of any tax evasion.

In addition to his YouTube channel, Tasleem also operates a Hindi channel called 'Logic_Trading,' which was started in August 2022 and has over 41,000 subscribers. Furthermore, he offers a private course through his Instagram channel, TRADiNGhub, which includes a video course, e-book, market tips, access to private groups, weekly private webinars, and 24/7 support. The course is priced at USD 299 for a lifetime subscription and has attracted over 2,000 active traders. It is estimated that he has earned over USD 598,000 or more than Rs 4 crore from selling this package alone, in addition to his YouTube earnings.

Tasleem also manages Telegram channels that complement his YouTube channels. The English Telegram channel has over 38,000 subscribers, while the Hindi Telegram channel has over 13,000 subscribers. In these channels, he promotes his course priced at $299.

Apart from his online activities, Tasleem is an active user of TradingView, a charting platform and social network for traders and investors worldwide. However, his account on the platform has been suspended due to violations of the platform's rules.

Although Tasleem has been active since 2018, he recently formed a company named Khan Digital Marketing Pvt Ltd in April 2023. The company accounts are used for accepting PayPal payments for the SMC package mentioned earlier. Additionally, Tasleem accepts payments in cryptocurrency such as USDT, Bitcoin, and Binance, as well as through UPI. While UPI and PayPal payments can be easily traced, cryptocurrency payments offer more anonymity.

The investigation into Tasleem's financial activities is ongoing, and further action will be taken based on the findings.

Earnings on YouTube vary based on several factors such as content category, region, and more. YouTube shares a portion of the ad revenue generated from creators' content, with content creators potentially earning up to 55% of the ad revenue. However, users need to be part of the YouTube Partner Program, which requires a minimum of 500 subscribers and 3000 hours of watch time on their channel to qualify. There is limited information available about the revenue from YouTube Shorts.

In 2022, American YouTubers earned an average of $4,600 (approximately ₹3,77,234) per month. On average, YouTube creators earn around $18 (approximately ₹1,558) per 1000 views. The earnings of creators depend on factors such as content, audience, views, and subscribers.

YouTube Shorts and other methods also offer opportunities for users to earn money on the platform. Overall, there are various avenues for creators to earn a substantial income from YouTube, with some earning five-digit figures monthly.

