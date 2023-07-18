Headlines

Technology

Apple iPhone with rollable display under works, company files patent

The patent application, which builds on Apple's 2014 exploration of expandable displays, was recently released by the US Patent & Trademark Office.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 04:23 PM IST

Apple's recent patent application suggests that the company could be working on rollable or scrollable iPhone.

The tech giant has filed a patent for a device with a rollable or scrollable display, indicating that its future products like iPhones, iPads, televisions, desktop displays and vehicle dashboards could feature this technology, reports Gizmochina.

The patent application, which builds on Apple's 2014 exploration of expandable displays, was recently released by the US Patent & Trademark Office.

The invention refers to a device with a display which can change into a rolled-up state for storage and an unrolled state for viewing.

When in the unrolled state, the display is expected to be "planar", and on the other hand, in the rolled state, it will likely "bend around an axis onto a roller for storage"

"The display could have a pixel array for image production and a transparent protective layer, which may include a layer of locally thinned glass to aid bending." the report said.

The outer surface of the protective layer could come into contact with anything that could scratch it.

However, the inward-facing surface is expected to be shielded and probably have fewer surface irregularities.

Although rollable screen devices might still be far off, there are rumours that Apple is working on a folding MacBook that will debut in 2026, the report said.

In March, the tech giant's patent application named "Self-Retracting Display Device And Techniques For Protecting Screen Using Drop Detection" revealed that the company was working on a new technology that would enable iPhones and iPads with flexible screens to sense drops and automatically fold up on the way to the ground to minimise damage.

According to the company, the display would be able to detach or fold in a way that protects the screen in place of a possibly fragile hinge.

