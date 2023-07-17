Headlines

Weather update: IMD issues rainfall warning in Delhi-NCR, orange alert in these states as Yamuna water level recedes

Apple iPhone 11 cheaper than Apple AirPods in Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, over Rs 38,000 discount

Coach of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Train catches fire, all passengers safe

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 9 lakh crore firm likely to buy Alia Bhatt’s brand for Rs 300 crore

Badshah breaks silence on his conflict with 'self-centered' Honey Singh, claims latter made him sign 'blank papers'

AI reimagines Margot Robbie's Barbie as 'Jaipur Queen'

10 times Katrina Kaif inspired us with motivational messages

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

DNA: #OperationPink Sting Operation Exposes How Delhi Based Jewellers Exchange Rs 2,000 Bank Notes For Gold | Exclusive

Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly gets ‘Z Category’ security cover from West Bengal Government

Himachal Pradesh floods: Sweeping cars, collapsed bridges, normal life on halt, red alert continues

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Wordle 758 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 17

To help you out, here is the Wordle 758 answer for July 17.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 08:10 AM IST

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 758 answer for July 17.

Wordle 758 answer for July 17

The answer of Wordle 758 for July 17 is DROOP. Droop means to bend or hang down-wards, especially because of weakness or because you are tired

How to play Wordle game
Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html
Type in the five letter word and press enter.
You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.
You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

