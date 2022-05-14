Will Apple iPhone 15 have USB-C charging port? Here's what analyst says

Apple is testing an iPhone that replaces the Lightning port with USB-C, as understood by a new Bloomberg report from Apple whisperer Mark Gurman. However, it isn’t ideal to expect to see the feature in this year’s iPhone lineup. The changeover would not happen until 2023 "at the earliest," Gurman says.

The switch would be a big one, though it’s not a complete surprise. Apple has already moved the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini to USB-C. And the EU revealed a proposal in September that would require many devices, including smartphones, to include USB-C ports, reports The Verge.

Gurman says that this legislation was "a key reason" for Apple’s move to consider the change. There are also technical benefits to moving to USB-C, which is capable of faster transfer speeds than Lightning.

Following this week’s tweet from trusted Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo, the report had suggested that Apple will switch to USB-C in the second half of 2023, which is when that year’s iPhone lineup will be released.

Since Apple first introduced the lightning port with iPhone 5 a decade ago, rumours have surfaced that Apple has developed a portless iPhone, and Gurman states that Apple has been "working on an iPhone without a charging port for the last few years." However, the report doesn’t suggest a portless iPhone will be available anytime soon.

