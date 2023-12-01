WhatsApp users getting new secret code feature, locked chats can only be accessed…

Secret code features have started to roll out, and in the coming months will be available globally.

WhatsApp rolled out Chat Lock feature earlier this year to help people protect their more sensitive conversations and now the company has announced that it is launching secret code, an additional way to protect those chats and make them harder to find if someone has access to your phone or you share a phone with someone else.

With a secret code you’ll now be able to set a unique password different from what you use to unlock your phone to give your locked chats an extra layer of privacy. You'll have the option to hide the Locked Chats folder from your chatlist so that they can only be discovered by typing your secret code in the search bar.

If that doesn’t suit your needs, you can still choose to have them appear in your chatlist. Whenever there’s a new chat which you want to lock, you can now long press to lock it rather than visiting the chat’s settings.

