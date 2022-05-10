WhatsApp new feature alert: Companion mode under testing - Know more

File Photo

WhatsApp recently announced that it is rolling out a host of anticipated features including extension of member capacity of groups, Reactions for messages and Communities, a feature still in development. Now, the Meta-owned most popular messaging platform in India is planning to launch a new feature called Companion mode.

The messaging platform recently introduced multi-device support for Android and iOS-bases apps in beta version. Now, it plans to instate this support as a new feature. The new mode means that users would be able to use WhatsApp from multiple devices with a single account at the same time, as per a WABetaInfo report.

While PC-linking support is already available through the WhatsApp web feature or desktop app, the added feature will let users operate their WhatsApp account on more than one smartphone or another mobile device. READ | Here’s how you can easily record voice calls on WhatsApp - Check step-by-step guide

The report also shares a screenshot of the expected presentation of the Companions feature. “Companion mode will allow you to link this device to a registered WhatsApp account on your phone. Switching to companion mode will log you out from you current WhatsApp account,” the message will reportedly be displayed to users.

“This operation will erase all locally stored WhatsApp data, including your messages and media,” it added. Erasing locally stored data means that opting for Companion mode will log them out of other WhatsApp account that is already logged in on their secondary smartphone.

It is pertinent to note that the so-called Companion mode is still reportedly under development with no official confirmation on its rollout. This comes as WhatsApp has begun rolling out support for adding up to 512 members to groups and also extension in file sharing size to 2GB.