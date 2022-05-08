Headlines

Here’s how you can easily record voice calls on WhatsApp - Check step-by-step guide

One of the most loved messaging applications - WhatsApp, doesn't let users record voice calls, but you can still do it. Check the steps to know more.

Parul Sharma

Updated: May 08, 2022, 07:09 PM IST

There is no denying the fact that WhatsApp is one of the most commonly used messaging apps. It is now being used for not just sending messages or photos but also to send live locations. While most users love the application, others are still hoping to get a voice call recording feature.

Well, the wait is over as we are here to give you some ways to record your voice calls.

Ways to record WhatsApp voice calls:

  1. The easiest way to record a voice call is to use another phone. All you have to do is simply put your voice call on speaker and then record with a separate phone. If the information is confidential and you can’t put the call on speaker, then you can go to another room. You won’t have to download a third-party application to record your calls in this method.

 

  1. If you are okay to download a third-party app to your phone, then you can scroll through a range of recording applications available on the Play Store. To select the best suitable application, you should choose the app that has good reviews and is helpful for you.

You can try the ‘Call Recorder Cube ACR app’ to record your WhatsApp calls. It can be easily downloaded from Google Play Store and will help you automatically record your incoming and outgoing WhatsApp calls. Besides WhatsApp, you can use this app to record calls in other apps too.

