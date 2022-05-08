Meet Priyanka Mohite, the first Indian woman to climb 5 peaks above 8000 metres

Twitter(@MountainPri)

A 30-year-old woman, named Priyanka Mohite is now known as the first Indian woman to climb five peaks above 8000 m. The woman has achieved this success after ascending Mount Kanchenjunga.

Mohite hails from the Satara district and received the Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award 2020. She climbed the third highest mountain on Earth at about 4.52 pm on May 5.

The news about her success was shared by her brother Akash Mohite. She has climbed Mount Kanchenjunga, which is 8586 m above sea level.

Notably, Mohite has been achieving incredible feats for years now. She had climbed the 10th highest mountain peak in the world – Mt Annapurna in April 2021. With this, she became the first Indian woman to get such a success.

In 2013, Mohite had scaled the highest peak in the world – Mount Everest, which stands at 8849 m. In 2018, she climbed the fourth highest mountain - Mount Lhotse (8516 m). Before that, she climbed Mount Makalu, which stands at a height of 8485 m and Mount Kilimanjaro in 2016.

Interestingly, Mohite has been passionate about mountaineering since her childhood. It is because of her dedication that she has been able to fulfil her dreams.

She started scaling mountains in the Sahyadri range of Maharashtra during her teen years.

In 2012, she climbed the Bandarpunch, which lies in the mountain massif of the Garhwal division of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand. In 2015, she climbed Mt. Menthosa which is 6443 m above sea level. It is also the second-highest peak in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti districts.