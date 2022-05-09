Android vs iPhone: New study reveals smartphone users of this company are better drivers

The study reveals that iPhone users are most likely to check their phones while driving than Android users.

There’s always a comparison between iPhone and Android phones with respect to features, price and quality etc.

Both mobile systems have their own pros and cons, but a new study revealed the nature of people who use iPhones and the ones that use Android phones.

In the study, Android users have been rated better than iPhone users. As per the findings published on Jerry, a smartphone car insurance comparator, Android users are found to be better drivers than iPhone users.

The report says that it had analysed the driving behaviour of 20,000 drivers collected during 13 million kilometers of driving. In all the tests conducted, the Android users were better than their iPhone counterparts.

“Jerry analyzed data collected from 20,000 drivers during 13 million kilometres of driving over a 14-day period. The data generated an overall driving score as well as sub-scores for acceleration, speed, braking, turning, and distraction. Then we grouped the results by smartphone operating system and various demographic characteristics,” the report said.

It was found that iPhone users are most likely to check their phones while driving than Android users.

The study also revealed that Android users are more open and honest than iPhone users. The report also stated that Android users are not drawn toward luxury like iPhone users.

