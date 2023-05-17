WhatsApp listening to your private conversations, secretly 'spying' on you? Here's the truth

File Photo

WhatsApp has often been embroiled in controversy and accused of sharing users' data with Meta. WhatsApp, over the years, has also issued various clarifications saying that they cannot see users' data or read their messages or hear their calls. WhatsApp also claims to offer end-to-end encryption on its messages.

However, now WhatsApp has found itself in troubled waters again as a Twitter engineer has claimed that the instant messaging app was using his phone's microphone at night, while he was asleep. The post is currently going viral, especially after earning a reply from Elon Musk who said, "WhatsApp cannot be trusted."

The viral post is also giving nightmares to several users and has sparked a conversation if WhatsApp is 'spying' on them through microphones. So, is WhatsApp listening to your private conversations?

What did Elon Musk say about WhatsApp?

Elon Musk commented on the viral post by a Twitter engineer showing that his Android dashboard displayed that WhatsApp had been accessing his microphone in the background from 4:20 am till 6:53 am.

The Twitter engineer, named Foad Dabiri, shared the screenshot of the Android dashboard and wrote, "WhatsApp has been using the microphone in the background, while I was asleep and since I woke up at 6 am (and that's just a part of the timeline!) What's going on?"

Elon Musk responded to the tweet saying, "WhatsApp can't be trusted."

WhatsApp asks Google to investigate

In a tweet, WhatsApp clarified the issue saying that it was happening due to a bug in the Android. WhatsApp also asked Google to investigate the matter. WhatsApp, in another tweet, also clarified that their users have "full control" over their microphones.

The company's tweets read, "Over the last 24 hours we’ve been in touch with a Twitter engineer who posted an issue with his Pixel phone and WhatsApp. We believe this is a bug on Android that misattributes information in their Privacy Dashboard and have asked Google to investigate and remediate."

"Users have full control over their mic settings Once granted permission, WhatsApp only accesses the mic when a user is making a call or recording a voice note or video - and even then, these communications are protected by end-to-end encryption so WhatsApp cannot hear them."

Google confirms it was a bug

A spokesperson from the Tech Giant told Engadget, "Based on our current investigation, this reported bug in Android affecting WhatsApp users produces incorrect privacy indicators and notifications in the Privacy Dashboard. We are working to develop a fix for users.”

What did the Indian government say about the issue?

On Wednesday, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the Indian government will take a look at the claim that WhatsApp is using users' microphones secretly. "This is an unacceptable breach n violation of #Privacy. We will be examining this immediately and will act on any violation of privacy even as the new Digital Personal Data Protection bill #DPDP is being readied," he tweeted.

Does WhatsApp have a privacy policy?

WhatsApp has a privacy policy that gives safety to users and their privacy, listing it as a 'priority'. In its privacy policy statement, the company says, "We can’t see your personal messages or hear your calls, and neither can Meta: Neither WhatsApp nor Meta can read your messages or hear your calls with your friends, family, and co-workers on WhatsApp. Whatever you share, it stays between you. That’s because your personal messages are protected by end-to-end encryption. We will never weaken this security and we clearly label each chat so you know our commitment."

WhatsApp asks a user to allow your phone's mic before it goes on to use it for making a phone call or recording a voice message. As for the viral tweet, WhatsApp says it happened due to a bug in the Android. iPhone users haven't reported seeing this information so far.