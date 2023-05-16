Inside photos of Nita Ambani-Isha Ambani's favourite designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Goa home

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla Holiday Home in Goa

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are top designers in India and are favourites, especially to Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha Ambani, when it comes to designing clothes. The duo is known for their unique, ethnic, and elegant style when it comes to clothes, and the same also reflects in their home. Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla recently sat down for an interview with Asian Paints and opened the doors of their Goa holiday home, giving a glimpse of it to viewers.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's home has a colonial legacy to it and was originally an unrepaired Portuguese home which the designer duo redesigned as per their taste. The entrance of the house is complete with a red-roofed portico and is a reference to the house's Portuguese legacy.

There is also a small coffee table on the verandah that adds some old Portuguese charm to the place.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla calmly designed their home, in direct contrast with the busy lifestyle of Mumbai. The vibe of their holiday home in Goa is complete with a rustic nature view, high ceilings, and stark white walls.

The home features vintage water-lily-style lighting on the walls, made out of brass plate metal. The main focus is the dining room, where the duo has dedicated an entire wall to be embellished with memorable photographs.

Both Abu and Sandeep are art enthusiasts and have included a lot of paintings that are primarily hand painted. One painting, one of the highlights of the house, is dedicated to Lord Shrinathji temple in Maharashtra.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s Goa home also has a stunning ceiling-high shelf filled with DVDs of movies along with a large LED screen.