Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Inside photos of Nita Ambani-Isha Ambani's favourite designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Goa home

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla calmly designed their home, in direct contrast with the busy lifestyle of Mumbai. The vibe of their holiday home in Goa is complete with a rustic nature view, high ceilings, and stark white walls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

Inside photos of Nita Ambani-Isha Ambani's favourite designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Goa home
Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla Holiday Home in Goa

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are top designers in India and are favourites, especially to Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha Ambani, when it comes to designing clothes. The duo is known for their unique, ethnic, and elegant style when it comes to clothes, and the same also reflects in their home. Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla recently sat down for an interview with Asian Paints and opened the doors of their Goa holiday home, giving a glimpse of it to viewers. 

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's home has a colonial legacy to it and was originally an unrepaired Portuguese home which the designer duo redesigned as per their taste. The entrance of the house is complete with a red-roofed portico and is a reference to the house's Portuguese legacy.

article-2023411021584279122000

There is also a small coffee table on the verandah that adds some old Portuguese charm to the place. 

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla calmly designed their home, in direct contrast with the busy lifestyle of Mumbai. The vibe of their holiday home in Goa is complete with a rustic nature view, high ceilings, and stark white walls. 

article-2023411022004979249000

The home features vintage water-lily-style lighting on the walls, made out of brass plate metal. The main focus is the dining room, where the duo has dedicated an entire wall to be embellished with memorable photographs.

Both Abu and Sandeep are art enthusiasts and have included a lot of paintings that are primarily hand painted. One painting, one of the highlights of the house, is dedicated to Lord Shrinathji temple in Maharashtra. 

article-2023411022021679336000

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s Goa home also has a stunning ceiling-high shelf filled with DVDs of movies along with a large LED screen.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
Streaming This Week: Pathaan, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Kanjoos Makhichoos, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video: Three men thrash cop in Noida after being asked to follow rules, held
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.