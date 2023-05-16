Akash Ambani's recent weight gain and change in appearance grab netizens' attention

Akash Ambani

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani have changed physically in a major way over the years. Akash Ambani, over the years, has gained a lot of weight as seen during his appearance in the Mumbai Indians match. Akash Ambani is a lover of cricket and has been spotted wearing the Mumbai Indians jersey on many occasions, accompanying his mother Nita Ambani.

Now, as per the latest photos of Akash Ambani, which go viral after every match, people are looking at a major change in his looks. Akash Ambani, earlier used to sport a clean-shaven look but now can be seen embracing a fully bearded look. Some people have also noticed a major physical transformation in Akash Ambani and a significant weight gain. Some people also commented, "Akash needs to lose weight and concentrate on his health asap."

There is no specific reason why Akash Ambani gained weight but the physical change in him has surely sparked debate.

On the other hand, Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani's brother, became an inspiration to many after losing 108 kg weight in 2016. But, recently he again came into the limelight after the pictures from his engagement ceremony got viral. People were left shocked after they noticed that Anant Ambani has gained back all his weight.

Back in 2017, Nita Ambani revealed in an interview that Anant Ambani was highly asthmatic and was put on steroids, which led to his weight gain. Months later, Anant Ambani broke the internet with his drastic weight loss. He reportedly lost around 108 kilos in less than 18 months.