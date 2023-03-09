Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

WhatsApp is making it easier to identify unknown contacts

The new WhatsApp feature will be useful for participants in large group chats where it is difficult to keep track of who is who.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

WhatsApp is making it easier to identify unknown contacts
WhatsApp

Apple iPhone users have started to receive a new "Push name within the chat list" feature with the new WhatsApp beta update. As per a report by WABetaInfo, Apple iPhone users with the latest beta update will now be able to push names within the chat list instead of the phone numbers every time they receive a message from an unknown group member.

This feature will make it easier for the users to understand who the unknown contact is without any need to save the number as a new contact.

It will be useful for participants in large group chats where it is difficult to keep track of who is who.

This feature is currently available for some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature for iOS beta which will allow users to set an expiration date for groups.

When this feature will be released, users will be able to choose from various expiration options such as one day, one week or a custom date. (with inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares stunning pics of world's longest expressway, see here
Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in red dress for Shehzada promotions
Tina Dabi, Srushti Deshmukh, Athar Khan: Check out most followed IAS officers on social media
76% Indians suffering from Vitamin D deficiency: Eat these Vitamin D-rich foods for good health
Meet Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous sister who can give tough competition to several Bollywood actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Woman caught smoking on Kolkata-Bengaluru IndiGo flight, arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.