‘We had to make some difficult decisions about...’: Google announces fresh layoffs by sending email to 1000 employees

Google has announced layoffs affecting 1,000 employees, and is providing support for affected individuals to re-apply for positions and providing transition help.

Google has announced another round of new layoffs which reportedly affects over 1,000 employees. The tech giant has reduced jobs in several departments, including Google’s hardware, central engineering teams, and Google Assistant. In an email sent to laid-off employees, the company mentioned that the decision was difficult and regretted informing them about the layoffs.

The company has also underlined that severance pay will be given to affected employees. Google is also giving chance to affected people to re-apply for the new openings that are available in other departments. If one is unable to re-secure a job, then they will have to leave the company in April. The email says that outplacement services are being provided to laid-off Google employees.

Earlier also Google had undergone workforce reductions. Last January, the company removed 12,000 jobs, affecting approximately 6% of its full-time employees. Middle of the year, Google also implemented job cuts in its recruiting and news divisions.

Below are a few lines from the full Google layoff email sent to 1,000 employees. “Due to changes in business needs, Google has decided to restructure operations at certain of its facilities, including at the facility (if any) at which you work. This restructuring is scheduled to start on January 10, 2024. Based on this decision, we have had to make some difficult decisions about ongoing employment of some Google employees and we regret to inform you that your position is being eliminated. We recognise how much this impacts you and regret the need to move in this direction”, the email read.