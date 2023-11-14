Visionary in the field of Automobiles and Automation: Sanath Jagaval

Sanath Javagal, a visionary in the field of automobiles and automation, has been one of the leading driving forces in the world of vehicle network engineering.

In this era of technological advancement, the automotive industry stands on the cusp of a transformational revolution – the integration of automation. From self-driving cars to intelligent vehicle networks, the convergence of automobiles and automation promises to reshape the way we perceive transportation. As we venture into this new frontier, we inevitably talk about the leaders in the field making it happen.

Sanath Javagal, a visionary in the field of automobiles and automation, has been one of the leading driving forces in the world of vehicle network engineering. With a Bachelor's degree in Instrumentation and Technology from the Malnad College of Engineering and a Master's degree in Computer Engineering from Western Michigan University, his career journey has been marked by continuous growth, technical expertise, and innovative contributions to the automotive industry.

Kicking off his career as a system engineer at ZTE Telecom India, Javagal's early professional experiences included contributing to Indian big brands, MTS and BSNL’s national projects. Subsequently, Javagal joined Global Network Solutions (p) Ltd, where he served as a software engineer playing a pivotal role in Front-End development.

He gave insight to his academic path saying - “Furthering my journey of automation, I went on to pursue his MS program in Computer Engineering at Western Michigan University and due to the exemplary work as a Graduate Research Assistant as the university stated, I earned a full scholarship funding for three semesters” — something that only a few of the lot are fortunate enough to receive.

Once through with his master's degree, Javagal joined SOLIZE USA Corporation (contracted with Honda R&D Americas LLC), where he held the position of Vehicle Network Systems Engineer for prominent Honda and Acura models, including Acura: RDX [2018], Honda: Odyssey [2018], Pilot [2018], and Passport [2019]. His responsibilities encompassed end-to-end project management, developing efficient and reliable vehicle communication networks, and collaborating with various functional groups and tier-1 suppliers to create optimal network architecture.

Transitioning to Honda R&D Americas LLC, where he served as Vehicle Network Architecture - Engineer III, Javagal's coordination with Honda's tier-1 vendors/suppliers ensured the fulfillment of development requirements, leading to efficient development schedules and an open task list. His research on the latest technology for ‘In-vehicle Communication Network Topology ’ served as a terrific resource in the domain.

Sanath has authored the research paper “Communication Networks for Autonomous Vehicles to Operate Effectively: An In-Depth Study” under the International Journal of Automation Engineering (IJAUE), which provides an elaborate outlook on the future of automation and communication among autonomous vehicles. The insights and views presented in the paper demonstrate his commitment to continuous improvement and innovation in the automotive industry.

Currently serving as a Senior Network System Engineer at a leading autonomous car technology company, he is the only Autonomous Vehicle(AV) Network Lead writing the requirements for time-sensing networking and redundancy requirements, which finds critical application in the computing and networking of the AV system. Evidently, Javagal is at the forefront of autonomous vehicle communication networks and compute platforms.

The scope of the expert’s work further extends to designing system-level communication architecture and conducting Verification and Validation of EMC, thermal reliability, and environmental requirements/test plans. These processes help ensure that the deployed systems are optimally weather-proof.

As Javagal continues his journey as a connoisseur of vehicle network engineering, he remains devoted to keeping pace with the dynamic technological changes in the autonomous vehicle industry. His innovative solutions to complex problems in vehicle networking for self-driving cars underscore his commitment to revolutionizing the automotive landscape.

Throughout his illustrious career, Javagal's contributions to major organizations, including Honda R&D Americas, SOLIZE USA Corporation, and others, have solidified his position as a visionary in the field of automobiles and automation. His expertise, leadership, and dedication to the advancement of vehicle network engineering exemplify his invaluable role in shaping the future of mobility.